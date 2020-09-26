To the editor — Some people have the capacity to leave a positive impact on society while never revealing themselves. This is an admirable trait of humility, and Judge Elisabeth Tutsch is one of those people. I have had the privilege of serving alongside Tutsch in a variety of roles over the years. Yet, I suspect only a few know of the constructive influence she has had on the Yakima Valley.
Seeking to alleviate suffering, I watched her labor intensely to help meet individuals' needs. I participated in projects that have benefited from her leadership, which is driven by a servant's heart. I have even been on the receiving end of her sacrifice, in which she set aside her own well-deserved praise and comforts so that I would benefit.
These qualities, service and sacrifice, define the character of Elisabeth Tutsch. Set alongside her extensive legal background, those same qualities qualify her for the title "Honorable" that comes with putting on a robe in Yakima County Superior Court. As one who still has a vested interest in the achievement and betterment of Yakima County, I would endorse Elisabeth Tutsch and urge others to also retain her as their judge
ROBERT ZINK
Zillah