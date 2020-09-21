To the editor — I am proud to endorse Elisabeth Tutsch for the position of Yakima County Superior Court judge.
I have known Tutsch and her family for over 20 years. She has a strong bond with her family and the community. She is an activist for several community events and volunteers at the school her son attends. She is a great listener, personable and compassionate. However, in her role as a judge, she is not swayed by her personal feelings in making a fair and impartial decision in accordance with the law.
Her experience on the bench brings an ease to an already high volume of cases currently before Superior Court. Her steadfast experience as a Superior Court judge has proved that she is the best qualified to be retained in this position, and I strongly encourage Yakima voters to retain her for Yakima County Superior Court judge.
KAREN TOTH
Yakima