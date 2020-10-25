To the editor — Washington judges are supposed to apply the law evenhandedly, be nonpartisan, and have impeccable integrity. Judge Elisabeth Tutsch possesses all these hallmark qualities of a good judge — and much more. Yakima voters should retain Judge Tutsch without hesitation.
By contrast, Bronson Faul’s campaign disingenuously promises to be “tough on crime,” which shows Faul misunderstands the role of a judge. Judges are supposed to be neutral. By taking an advocate’s position in his campaign, Faul violates this fundamental tenet. Regardless, his campaign rhetoric is not likely to make a dent in crime rates — it will simply generate judicial disqualifications from criminal attorneys, thereby burdening taxpayers with a judge who cannot fully perform his job. Judges are supposed to apply the law as written, not be advocates or policy proponents.
To ensure a fair and impartial judiciary, independent from politics, Yakima voters should say no, thank you to Bronson Faul and instead vote to keep Judge Elisabeth Tutsch on the Superior Court bench.
ATHANASIOS P. PAPAILIOU
Yakima