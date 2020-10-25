To the editor — It's with great honor and pride that I write this letter supporting my sister in-law Elisabeth Tutsch for Superior Court judge. Tutsch has been in our family for 20 years, and what a great addition she has been.
Tutsch is a kind, fair and intelligent person who possesses strong family values. I have found her to be an excellent listener who bases her decisions and ideas on data and what is right. She has a very high set of morals and expectations. She takes great pride in living in Yakima, which is evident by her volunteer work in the community. Her rise to her present position is the result of intellect, character and integrity -- qualities needed in her current position.
I can assure you she has all the necessary qualifications to be an exemplary Superior Court judge.
Please join me in voting for Elisabeth Tutsch, Superior Court judge.
RENEE NELSON GOODMAN
Yakima