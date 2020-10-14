To the editor — Judicial elections are not a place for partisan politics. Judicial elections demand neutrality. I’ve known Judge Elisabeth Tutsch and her family for more than 20 years. She is a kind, caring, community-minded person who values the worth of each person. She is neutral, not political.
As has been well publicized, she possesses a wonderful judicial temperament – a most valued asset for a judicial officer. In a recent bar poll Judge Tutsch received the highest rating from her peers in nearly every category rated, while her opponent finished near the bottom of the ratings on nearly every category.
Tutsch is an excellent judge whose personal and judicial traits greatly benefit our local bench. We do not need or want judges whose decisions are affected by their politics. Please join me in supporting Judge Tutsch’s election to the Yakima County Superior Court.
RUSSELL J. MAZZOLA
Yakima