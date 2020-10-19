To the editor — I worked for the Yakima Superior Court judges for 18 years. I believe the best qualities a judge can have is to be impartial, listen to the facts and make decisions based on the law.
The Yakima County Bar Association in their recent poll made it clear that Judge Elisabeth Tutsch is far more qualified than her opponent. For example, Tutsch received 93 highly qualified votes compared to 17 for her opponent regarding their ability to be impartial.
In my years of working with Judge Tutsch, I observed a hardworking, experienced and ethical judge who Yakima County citizens can be assured will be impartial and fair.
HAROLD DELIA
Yakima