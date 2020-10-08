To the editor — Judicial elections in Washington are supposed to be nonpartisan, to encourage an independent judiciary rather than one tainted by politics. Anyone entering a courtroom deserves an impartial judge who will focus on the facts and apply the law fairly.
So I was shocked when I noticed numerous signs saying “No More Liberal Judges, Vote for Bronson Faul.” My first thought was, “Is this legal?” I suspect using the word “liberal” instead of Democrat provides legal cover. Such signage is certainly not in the spirit of a nonpartisan race, however.
As I considered who to vote for, I read several letters to the editor championing Elisabeth Tutsch, citing her “brilliant legal mind,” preparedness, competence and impartiality. The Yakima County Bar Association polled its members on the judicial candidates and Tutsch decisively outranked her opponent in every category — with 109 members of the bar ranking her “highly qualified” for judicial temperament and only 14 giving this ranking to her opponent. Similarly, Tutsch outranked her opponent 109 to 16 as “highly qualified” for communication ability; 93 to 17 in ability to be impartial.
Being liberal or conservative matters less than judicial temperament and impartiality. Vote Elisabeth Tutsch.
NANCY LUST
Yakima