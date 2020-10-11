To the editor — I am a retired law enforcement officer, now teaching law and justice. I support our law enforcement officers and all those working in the criminal justice system. I support crime reduction and swift and certain justice for violent offenders. I want a safe and thriving community. This requires strong law enforcement, coupled with community support.
I understand judges do not make laws. They interpret and apply the law, and they must do so without bias to either side. I know Judge Tutsch is unbiased and will decide cases fairly, with community safety in mind.
Our community needs the most qualified judge; therefore, I support Elisabeth Tutsch for Yakima County Superior Court judge.
KIM THOMPSON
Yakima