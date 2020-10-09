To the editor — As a former Republican state representative, it bothers me to see the anonymous signs attempting to politicize the judiciary. We do not need divisive, polarizing tactics in our local elections from anonymous actors. We need public servants who are aboveboard, honest and approachable.
I know Judge Elisabeth Tutsch. I know her to be open, transparent, honest and approachable. As legislators, we make the laws and set policy. It is up to the judges to apply the law fairly. I believe Tutsch will apply the law fairly and will not legislate from the bench. I encourage the voters of Yakima County to vote to retain Judge Tutsch.
NORM JOHNSON
Yakima