To the editor — Judicial races are nonpartisan. We are living in a time of great divisiveness. Our best hope for maintaining the rule of law and constitutional liberty is to maintain a judiciary that is nonpartisan – both in word and in spirit.
Judges demonstrate freedom from partisan affiliation by being impartial. Superior Court judges hear the most serious types of cases in our county. Each person in court deserves to know that they have been truly listened to by the judge, treated with respect, and received a decision by an impartial judge.
In a recent bar poll, Judge Elisabeth Tutsch received more votes of "highly qualified" than any other superior court candidate for "ability to be impartial." Her opponent, by contrast, received the lowest number of votes on the same metric. Yakima County attorneys and judges ranked Judge Tutsch "highly qualified" for "ability to be impartial" over five times more than her opponent. Voting for judges is hard, but we should listen to the people who know a candidate’s qualifications first-hand. This means qualifications, not partisanship.
Join me in voting for impartiality by voting for Judge Tutsch.
TAMERTON GRANADOS
Yakima