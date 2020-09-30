To the editor — I write in support of the election of Elisabeth Tutsch as judge of the Superior Court of Yakima County.
I spent 40 years as a trial lawyer, first as a deputy prosecutor, then as an Army JAG trial and defense counsel and later in the private practice of law in Yakima. I have appeared before dozens of judges. I learned the most important trait for a judge is judicial temperament. Judging people, issues and legal nuances required sensitivity and compassion. No amount of experience can make up for these essentials.
I am impressed with the work of Judge Tutsch as an attorney, a judge, a volunteer in the community and as a citizen. She is respected for her calm demeanor and respect for all members of the community. Her background shows a deep regard for people and their needs. This is the kind of person I would want to judge my case. I am pleased to give my full endorsement to Elisabeth Tutsch for election as judge.
NEIL BUREN
Yakima