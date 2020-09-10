To the editor — I am writing in support of retaining judge Elisabeth Tutsch in her position as a Superior Court judge.
I have never met Judge Tutsch, and I am not an attorney, but I took the time (pre-COVID-19) to observe her for almost a full day in her role as Superior Court commissioner presiding over family issues. I watched as she quickly understood the issues that the parties had been unable to resolve on their own, affirm those issues for clarity, and determine fair and equitable resolutions consistent with the law. She did this time after time, with every case that came in front of her that day. Not everyone was happy with their outcome, but no one could fault her for not being fair and impartial.
I am confident that she uses the same skills in all cases in Superior Court. We need smart, tough judges who will listen, remain impartial, and understand the issues coming before them. And then, with a depth of knowledge of the laws of the state of Washington, apply them appropriately.
Please join me in voting for Judge Elisabeth Tutsch in November.
STEVE ALTMAYER
Yakima