To the editor — Yakima County is very fortunate to have Judge Elisabeth Tutsch in our community. Several years ago, she worked to develop a family law clinic for low-income residents in Yakima County that were victims of domestic violence. In partnership with the YWCA of Yakima and Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services, many families with family law needs in our county were served. Tutsch knows that an effective court system can be key for helping to keep victims safe. This is just one example of what Judge Tutsch gives to this community.
Since Tutsch was appointed a court commissioner and now judge, I have observed her fairness and compassion in the courtroom with family law matters. She is always prepared and concerned for everyone who stands before her. She is highly qualified to serve these people and is valuable to the court. I hope you too will vote Judge Elisabeth Tutsch to this important position for our county.
NANCY MARNIN
Yakima