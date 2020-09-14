To the editor — I am an attorney who has practiced law in Yakima for 47 years. I am writing to voice my support for retaining Judge Elisabeth Tutsch as a member of the Yakima County Superior Court.
I see that my view of her qualifications to continue serving as a member of the court are shared by most other members of the Yakima County Bar Association. In a recent bar poll, she was rated as qualified, well qualified or highly qualified in seven judicial attributes by 93% to 99%, depending upon attribute, of those who evaluated her qualifications in the poll. That she is so highly regarded by other attorneys comes as no surprise to me.
I would urge you to join me in voting to retain Judge Tutsch as a member of the Superior Court bench.
JOE FALK
Yakima