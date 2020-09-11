To the editor — Elisabeth Tutsch is a dedicated public servant who is our choice for Yakima County Superior Court judge. Judge Tutsch has a proven track record that demonstrates her keen legal mind, excellent judicial temperament, and ability to remain unbiased and impartial.
Tutsch is wise and self-disciplined and is a woman of integrity. She walks humbly and seeks justice, as evident through her volunteer work, community involvement and service. She has invested her time serving our community as a founding board member of Rod’s House, a board member for Casa Hogar, Washington Women Lawyers, president of the Yakima County Bar Association as well as making the time to volunteer at church and at her son’s school. She also is a member and volunteer with the Yakima Hard Core Runners. This is how my wife, Rosanne, and I first met Elisabeth over 20 years ago and have come to know her with our utmost respect.
Judge Elisabeth Tutsch has the credentials, experience, wisdom and temperament necessary to act as an exceptional judge. Please join us in voting to retain her as judge.
BRUCE BACON
Yakima