To the editor — Please join me in voting to retain Judge Elisabeth Tutsch in November’s election. Elections of judicial officers are nonpartisan affairs; Yakima County Superior Court judicial elections are no exception. Judicial elections are not a place for political influence or operatives. We should all hope that the best and brightest are being appointed to our judicial bench. After all, they are in charge of our safety, freedoms, families and resources.
I can assure you with my extensive experience in working with and practicing in front of Judge Tutsch, both as a court commissioner for three years and now judge, Yakima has a tremendous asset on the bench. Tutsch is extraordinarily prepared each and every day for her lengthy family law dockets, where I practice in front of her. Her rulings are consistent, firm and well-reasoned. Yakima has the best and brightest in Judge Tutsch.
BOB VELIKANJE
Yakima