To the editor — As a lifelong resident of Yakima County, and now a mother raising her children here, I support Judge Elisabeth Tutsch. She has been an integral part of our community for over 20 years.
I first met Tutsch when we were both attorneys. She is a leader in the local legal community and rose to be the president of the local bar association. She is highly regarded in the legal community. The bar association conducted a poll in advance of the elections. Tutsch scored the highest of all candidates in “ability to be impartial.”
Tutsch is active in our community. Her work with the Homeless Network and being a founding board member of Rod’s House shows her concern for all people. She teaches children’s programs at her church. She is a regular volunteer in our public schools. One year, she focused her volunteer time performing engaging science experiments with the children in a particular classroom.
Having been in a courtroom and now a classroom, I know Elisabeth Tutsch is the best choice for Superior Court judge. Please join me in voting for her.
KATHY NAUGHT
Yakima