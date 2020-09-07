To the editor — Judge Elizabeth Tutsch already possesses ample impartiality, temperament, legal ability and judicial experience to merit retention on our Superior Court this fall.
Superior Court elections happen to take place during understandably distracting presidential election years. Thus, electing judges is often overlooked at the foot of the ballot. But your right to elect judges to decide the most sensitive and important disputes is a right constitutionally granted solely to citizens in a democratic republic like ours. Therefore, voting should not be overlooked or undervalued.
My legal career began in Yakima almost 50 years ago. I retired after well over 30of those years serving on our state’s trial and appellate courts. Now, I happily teach constitutional law. I’d like to pass on some hard-earned knowledge about judging and judicial philosophy that may help guide your judicial selections. Look for judges who will humbly aspire to be deliberative yet decisive, competent yet principled, compassionate yet firm, consistent yet open-minded, and courageous yet cautious. Seek, even demand, hard-working, patient, dignified and courteous judges.
I am confident Judge Tutsch is the kind of judge you will be looking for this fall. You decide by voting.
STEPHEN M. BROWN
Naches