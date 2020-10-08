To the editor — I have been an attorney since October 2000. I write today to express my support for Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch. I have known her since I started practicing. What I have learned over the last several years is that it takes a true professional to be a judge. In order to serve in that role, one must possess a judicial demeanor and a courtroom presence.
Judge Tutsch shows courtesy and respect to all the litigants that come before her. Her courtroom demeanor is always pleasant and courteous. She has earned her position on the Superior Court bench. Join me in supporting Judge Tutsch and voting to retain her on the bench.
DOUGLAS K. GARRISON
Sunnyside