To the editor — Every judicial candidate claims to have sufficient experience to sit as a judge. Every judicial candidate claims he or she will be fair and impartial. Every judicial candidate claims those appearing in court will receive full attention and respect. Every judicial candidate claims he or she will honor and faithfully apply the rule of law.
But when it comes to Judge Elisabeth Tutsch, actions speak louder than words. How do I know this? I practiced law in Yakima County for over 25 years. I first came to know Elisabeth Tutsch as an opponent. Time and time again, Tutsch demonstrated not only an ability to analyze and apply the law, she was compassionate and possessed a keen understanding of the tremendous impact the law has on others’ lives. I came to respect not only Tutsch’s legal abilities, but it became evident she possesses a deep love and respect for the law and our justice system. She made me a better lawyer.
Tutsch was the obvious choice when appointed as a Yakima County court commissioner. And she is the obvious choice now. Experience counts. Please vote to retain Judge Elisabeth Tutsch for Yakima County Superior Court. I wholeheartedly recommend her.
JEANIE TOLCACHER
Yakima