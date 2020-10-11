To the editor — A candidate for any office should stand up to scrutiny by the voter in at least three categories. An examination of Judge Elisabeth Tutsch shows she easily checked all the boxes.
Qualification for office -- since she currently holds the position to wide acclaim and has 23 years of legal experience, there is no question that she is qualified. Respect -- Endorsement by fellow judges, attorneys on both sides of the aisle and hundreds of citizens reflects total respect. Community involvement -- Judge Tutsch’s history as a founding board member of Rod’s House and with the YWCA’s domestic violence clinic demonstrates her dedication to the safety and quality of life in our county. This box is certainly checked.
She checks all the necessary boxes as the best candidate. When you vote, please check the box for Judge Elisabeth Tutsch for Superior Court judge. Your reward is a fair courtroom where all parties are heard and treated respectfully, by a judge who is prepared and competent, and provides citizen service to our community.
RICK VERNON
Yakima