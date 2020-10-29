To the editor — I have known Judge Elisabeth Tutsch for 23 years as a colleague and friend. She has always been the voice of reason. It is no surprise she is an excellent judge because she has the right character and temperament for the job. She is efficient, respectful, calm, firm, impartial, ethical, consistent, fair, and holds people accountable for their actions. Plus, she is extremely hard-working and smart.
She has over 20 years of experience in Superior Court, advocating for crime victims, vulnerable adults and children, and working with law enforcement, domestic violence advocates, and others to keep our community safe. The Yakima County Superior Court judges selected her in a very competitive process as a court commissioner in 2017 to handle most of the same types of cases and duties as a Superior Court judge. When a vacancy occurred, the judges recommended her appointment because she was highly qualified, experienced, and helpful in leading the court’s response to the pandemic. Her peers overwhelmingly rated her in an anonymous poll as the most qualified and her opponent as the least qualified candidate to serve as a Superior Court judge.
Vote for experience, ethics, and equality by retaining Judge Tutsch.
KATHY TIERNEY
Yakima