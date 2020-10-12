To the editor — I am an attorney who represents employers. For years, Elisabeth Tutsch and I squared off on the opposite side of cases. She was a formidable opposing attorney and an advocate for her clients, but she was always prepared, smart, fair and reasonable.
There are signs around town that say “No more liberal judges.” There is an increasing perception that judges are merely politicians in robes. Although similarly elected, judges differ from politicians; Washington’s judges are not affiliated with any party or cause. They can’t be. The Code of Judicial Conduct requires that a judge “makes decision based upon the law and facts of every case” and “be free and appear to be free from political influence and political pressure.” A judge’s impartiality is essential to justice.
I have appeared in front of now-Judge Tutsch countless times, and I have found her to be equally prepared, smart, fair and reasonable. I have also found her to be impartial. Given the bar poll results, which reflect the views of attorneys across all practice areas and political ideologies, most of my colleagues agree. And attorneys don’t agree about anything!
Please join me in supporting Elisabeth Tutsch for Yakima County Superior Court.
SARAH WIXSON
Yakima