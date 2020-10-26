To the editor — John Adams, second president of the United States and a prominent attorney, wrote that the American republic should be a “government of laws, not of men.” This means that the laws should be fairly and equally applied to all individuals in our society, regardless of which political party is in power.
This principle is a foundational cornerstone of our American judicial system, one that the courts in our state strive to achieve every single day. Most of the elected judges in our state take this principle very seriously. Their code of conduct requires that they avoid partisanship. Judges are elected not for their views on issues, but instead for their fairness, diligence, and humanity.
Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch is one of those judges. She displays the fairness, diligence and humanity that our courts demand of judges in these trying times. She has worked extremely hard, both as a court commissioner and judge, to ensure that all of the people appearing before her are treated with respect. Judge Tutsch also knows that following the electoral rules is important and shows respect for the voters in Yakima County. Support our American system of justice – vote for Elisabeth Tutsch.
TOM ZEILMAN
Yakima