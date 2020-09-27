To the editor — I have been trying civil and criminal cases in Yakima County for over 30 years. I argue cases to Judge Tutsch every week. She is always prepared. She has read the court files. She has researched the law. She understands the legal principles involved. She listens carefully to each side’s argument. She treats each party respectfully. Her decisions, whether I agree with them or not, are clear and concise.
Her judicial experience is not limited to minor criminal and traffic cases. She was able to seamlessly transition to the role of Superior Court judge due to her three years’ experience as a Superior Court commissioner.
Elisabeth Tutsch is the clear choice for Superior Court judge.
BOB YOUNG
Yakima