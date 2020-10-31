To the editor — As a retired police officer, I am concerned for the safety of our community, not only for myself and my family, but the other citizens of Yakima County. That's why my family and I support Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch. Both she and her husband are strong supporters of law enforcement personnel. They know the dangers we face every day. They respect the work we do and understand that we are often faced with tough decisions, and sometimes only a split second to make that decision.
I have known Judge Tutsch's husband for over 30 years, and I have known Judge Tutsch for over 20 years. I trust Tutsch to use her compassion, understanding and respect for law enforcement's role in her work on the bench. My family and I plan to vote for Tutsch because she is fair, hard-working and smart and uses good sense. I trust her to keep our community safe.
DON SMITH
Selah