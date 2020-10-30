To the editor — I am an attorney writing in my personal capacity in support of Judge Elisabeth Tutsch. I have known Tutsch for over 13 years and have had the pleasure of working with her before she joined the bench. My personal experience is that Tutsch is thoughtful, respectful and able to relate to people of backgrounds different from her own. She has a deep understanding about the cascading effects of poverty, mental health, and homelessness – which is essential for her position.
I have seen Judge Tutsch in action on the bench. She takes time to listen to the litigants and makes rulings based on the law. She is always respectful to the litigants. She is prepared and is ready to give her full attention to each case before her. She is neutral and has excellent judgment. Tutsch is highly qualified for this important position in our judicial system.
Judge Tutsch has my vote, and I urge you to vote to retain her on our Superior Court bench. She has the attributes and skills that our court and community needs. Thank you for your attention and for your vote.
ALMA ZUNIGA
Yakima