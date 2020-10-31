I am thankful I have the opportunity to share my opinion.
Since we became a nation, the living God in heaven has blessed our nation more than any other nation in the world. Why would we want to change that type of government to a socialist type of lifestyle under the Joe Biden-type of government? If socialism is so great, why have thousands of people from the south walked with their families hundreds of miles through danger and threat of death to get to the U.S.? There are thousands of other people from different countries trying to enter our country also.
Have you noticed that Bernie Sanders likes to live in the U.S. where he has three large homes rather than live in Cuba or Russia or even Venezuela?
President Trump has had a strong economy and low unemployment during his term, and he will continue to do his best for us. And why blame him for the virus? It is a worldwide pandemic. Have the leaders of England, Germany, France, Italy or Spain stopped it in their country? We should be thankful we can live and choose the lifestyle we like. Thank you, and God bless America.
RAY SEIBEL
Yakima