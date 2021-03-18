To the editor — Regarding the Toppenish education program and operations levy: James Adams once said, “The American Dream is that dream of a land in which life should be better and richer and fuller for everyone, with opportunity for each according to ability or achievement.”
That common good can be found at the intersection of every inch of progress in the country’s history and I, for one believe in it still.
That is why I am coming to you today. As a father, husband, property owner, educator, businessman and someone who has always considered myself to be a fiscally conservative, I can tell you that new taxes quickly catch my eye and make me pause. I am intent on accountability, and I am concerned with fiscal responsibility. I believe in transparency, and I ask questions to better my understanding. When it comes to education, the future of our children is the common good.
Your vote will be giving back to our community by using funds from the levy to reduce the current bond by $2.05 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
Vote for the common good. Support the American Dream. Join me in approving the Toppenish School District education program and operations levy.
ROBERT ROYBAL
Toppenish