To the editor — I am writing to encourage the Yakima Valley community to vote for Jeff Swan for Superior Court judge, Position 3. Swan is running to replace Doug Federspiel.
Our community should be very concerned about Federspiel’s qualifications. His conduct during the election in 2016 led to a 2017 reprimand, and a 2018 incident of his personal instability halted a trial in which he was presiding. Just a few days ago he reported on the local news that he lost 70 campaign signs due to theft and had video of a theft in progress; he stated he confronted one individual. Why not call law enforcement instead?
Jeff Swan has 25 years of experience as an attorney to Yakima County. Please read that sentence again. He is professional, reputable, intelligent, reliable, knowledgeable, compassionate and has the temperament required of a judge. Jeff has already earned the endorsements of Judge Elofson and other judges on our Superior Court bench, as well as many other members of our legal and business community.
I am voting for Jeff Swan for Yakima County Superior Court judge and urge you to as well.
KAREN LEWIS
Yakima