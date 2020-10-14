To the editor — Judge Doug Federspiel recently made a public comment about his 500-plus judicial disqualifications since 2017. He dismissed them as routinely filed and wrongfully accused me of filing many of them because I lost against him in 2016. The few disqualifications I filed arose out of concerns over legitimate matters with client involvement in the decisions, not out of pettiness.
With respect to this election, please consider the following about Doug Federspiel: One, in speaking about his mental health issues, he blames being overextended and does not talk about his recovery, current mental fitness or other incidents. Two, taxpayers pay his salary of $190,000 a year, he has excellent benefits and no overhead but still he claimed bankruptcy in 2019. Three, in 2017 he was reprimanded by the Commission on Judicial Conduct for judicial election misconduct. Four, he has lost almost all of his judicial endorsements from 2016.
The voters gave him four more years to right the ship, but now it is only further underwater. I was right to run against him in 2016 and Jeff Swan is right to run against him now. My vote is for Jeff Swan. Please join me.
ALEX NEWHOUSE
Granger