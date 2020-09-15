To the editor — In this election year I will be voting for Jeff Swan, who is running to unseat Doug Federspiel for Superior Court judge.
I have known and worked with Jeff Swan for several years. I know him to be a person of integrity, compassion, justice and faith. I trust Swan with the important decisions judges must make about people's property, families and lives. He has been doing that for his clients the past 25 years. Join me in electing Jeff Swan for Superior Court judge. In my opinion he is an excellent choice.
SUSAN SCHLEPP
Yakima