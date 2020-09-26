To the editor — I want to publicly announce that I intend to vote for Jeff Swan for Superior Court judge, Position 3. I have known Swan for several years and believe he is the best choice for the people of Yakima County.
I was born and raised here in Yakima and see a real need for more efficiency and better judgments within our judicial system and believe Jeff Swan is the man for the job. I have personally heard from others involved within the legal community here in Yakima County that Swan has done an excellent job in his 25 years here as a lawyer, and these same professionals believe in him for Superior Court judge.
I urge you to place your vote for Jeff Swan Superior Court judge, Position 3 to unseat Doug Federspiel.
DAN KRANZ
Yakima