To the editor — I have practiced law in Yakima for over 30 years. I have handled civil cases, criminal cases and family law cases. I have represented plaintiffs and defendants.
I am writing this letter because we pay judges $199,674 per year to do their job, and I think they should earn it by showing up, being prepared, and fairly deciding cases. That is why I support Jeff Swan.
Swan has practiced law for over 25 years in Yakima and has tried over 130 cases with skill and professionalism. He is smart and will work hard to be fair and make decisions based on the law and facts in front of him, not based on friendships or outside influences.
If a judge is not available to work or is disqualified, it hurts the people of the county because they cannot get into court quickly. It also adds to the backlog of cases. Swan's opponent is not working hard enough to earn his $199,674 per year. I think Swan will.
Swan is a team player who can help clear up the backlog of cases in Yakima County. He has the temperament, talent and vitality to be a good judge.
KEVAN MONTOYA
Yakima