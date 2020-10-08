To the editor — I have practiced law in Yakima for over 43 years. I am asking that you vote for Jeff Swan for Yakima County Superior Court judge, Department 3.
Jeff has over 25 years of trial experience. He has been endorsed by Yakima County Superior Court Presiding Judge David Elofson, retired Yakima County Superior Court Judge Michael Schwab, many well-respected local attorneys including David Thorner and Russ Mazzola, and the Yakima Valley Business Times. Jeff has been rated “exceptionally well qualified” by Washington Women Lawyers.
Jeff’s opponent, Judge Doug Federspiel, has been reprimanded by the Washington State Commission on Judicial Conduct for soliciting endorsements for his 2016 judicial campaign from subordinate employees during their work hours. The commission found that this was an abuse of his judicial position.
Judge Federspiel has had more Notices of Disqualification (formerly called Affidavits of Prejudice) filed against him than any other Yakima County Superior Court judge.
Yakima County deserves a hard-working judge whose legal reasoning is respected by the local legal community. Please vote for Jeff Swan for judge.
CRAIG SMITH
Yakima