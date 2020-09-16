To the editor — My wife, Janet, and I support Jeff Swan for Yakima County Superior Court judge, Department 3. We have known Swan for a number of years. In our friendship with him we believe he is a person who values self-reliance and that people should take responsibility for themselves.
Swan has a caring heart but understands that people should earn their way rather than having things handed to them. This includes taking responsibility for mistakes while still having the opportunity for redemption. We believe he will be fair in all the case types that come before him: criminal, civil, family and business.
We encourage you to vote for Jeff Swan for Superior Court judge.
STEVE EASTON
Yakima