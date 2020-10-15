To the editor — Good judges and good judgment have never been more important to the nation or to Yakima County. Local voters have the opportunity and the obligation to improve Yakima County Superior Court by replacing the incumbent in Position 3 and electing Jeff Swan, an attorney whose 25 years of trial experience is unparalleled in Yakima County. Swan received campaign contributions from three current Superior Court judges and is endorsed by the presiding Superior Court judge, David Elofson. Many local attorneys agree that Swan has earned a seat on this bench.
Incumbent Doug Federspiel’s performance in and out of court raises questions about his judgment and integrity. Recently, while serving on this court, earning $190,000 annually, he filed for bankruptcy. He couldn’t make wise decisions about his own personal spending, yet he continues to render critical court decisions about other people’s lives and property. He’s been removed from three times more cases than all the other eight judges combined.
It’s your turn to judge the judges. Vote capable, vote competent, vote Jeff Swan for Superior Court judge, Position 3.
KRISTA VAN AMERONGEN
Selah