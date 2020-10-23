To the editor — Jeff Swan is the right choice for judge in Department 3 of the Yakima County Superior Court. Swan is a highly qualified attorney with a stellar reputation for integrity, work ethic, legal analysis, and excellent service as an attorney serving our Valley for the past 25 years.
Doug Federspiel was reprimanded by the Washington State Commission on Judicial Conduct for improperly seeking endorsements from county employees on county property during work hours. In addition, he has three times the disqualifications filed against him than all the other Superior Court judges put together since 2017. This means work is not getting done in Department 3. I have been practicing law in Yakima County for the past 48 years. We previously had a long history of outstanding service by the vast majority of our Yakima County Superior Court judges.
Now is the time to vote for a positive change by electing Jeff Swan, who will bring responsibility, reliability and stability to Department 3 of the Yakima County Superior Court.
DAVID THORNER
Yakima