To the editor — I was speaking with a therapist friend the other day, and her conclusion was that "the world is in decay." Sadly, that dank decay seems to be driven by a social media-guided polarization that is tearing apart the fabric of our great unity. Politically, we were unconsciously driven to choose sides and become enemies without even knowing we were no longer good friends.
This past month we saw the passing of one of our greatest leaders, a woman who said that "if you want to be a true professional, you will do something outside of yourself. Something to repair tears in your community. Something to make life a little better for people less fortunate than you." There are two women in our immediate community who are taking this truth to heart: Tracy Rushing (D-District 14) and Gina Mosbrucker (R-District 14). These women are smart, morally sound women from diverse professional backgrounds who want to represent a community that they love, respect the cultures found here, and protect the beautiful land that they live on. There are no sides, we’re all Americans, and these Americans would do a great job of representing all of us.
KATE COUSINEAU
Trout Lake