To the editor — I am deeply grateful to Tracy Rushing and Devin Kuh, candidates for state representative, District 14. Kuh is a teacher, and Rushing is an emergency room physician. Neither had political experience prior to this election. Both felt compelled to run for office when they saw the unopposed incumbents actively obstructing efforts to control and contain coronavirus, while Yakima County, in the 14th, was one of the hardest hit places in Washington state.
Rushing and Kuh both see health care as a human right, critical to building healthy communities. Their platforms are solid on other issues as well. What makes them extraordinary candidates, however, is the love, intelligence, and caring shining through their campaigns.
Rushing’s opponent, Chris Corry, has only right-wing ideology to offer. Kuh’s opponent, Gina Mosbrucker, is busy climbing the GOP ladder to success in Olympia. Rushing and Kuh offer something quite different – genuine care for people and for the planet. It shows in the work they have chosen, and it shows in their campaigns.
We are fortunate to be able to vote for Tracy Rushing and Devin Kuh. Please join me in doing so.
PATRICIA ARNOLD
Trout Lake