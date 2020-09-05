To the editor — As an Independent voter, I seek political candidates who are willing to lead by offering a vision for our region and then developing solutions based on compassion and opportunity. Tracy Rushing, who is running for Representative District 14, has a clear vision for our district that is rooted in the well-being of all of our residents as well as our environment. I have grown weary of political partisanship and politicians who cater only to their party’s agenda and the needs of the wealthy who support them.
Our district needs a representative who recognizes the needs of all of its citizens. Rushing's priorities include increasing educational access and vocational training, supporting sustainable economic opportunities, and improving mental health services. As a physician, she understands the important role that physical and mental wellness plays in developing a strong local economy.
I urge you to consider the future of our district and vote for solutions that will benefit all who live in District 14. Vote for Tracy Rushing for state representative, District 14.
SUE KUSCH
White Salmon