To the editor — Our county health departments are stretched thin. Even though we're not a national hot spot anymore, there's still too much COVID going around for our contact tracers to keep up. They need our cooperation.
If you are diagnosed with COVID, please follow your doctor's advice on isolating. Inform people with whom you've been in close contact of your positive test result and encourage them to call their doctor.
If you get a contact tracing call, please thank them for their work and follow their advice. If you don't hear from them, don’t assume that you don't need to isolate/quarantine. If it's not clear what to do, call your doctor. Do the right thing, even if it's the hard thing.
If we work together, we can wrestle the pandemic to the ground. If we don't work together and protect each other, many of us will die.
Dr. Tracy Rushing, candidate for state representative, Legislative District 14, understands that good contract tracing is a vital part of getting us back to school, work and worship. Please vote for her.
CHRIS SAMUELS
White Salmon