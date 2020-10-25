To the editor — What a year. Washington has experienced record wildfires, a pandemic, catastrophic economic challenges and ruthless division. It seems like our world has broken. As a parent, I feel an overwhelming urgency to make changes now to ensure a better future for my children.
Tracy Rushing is a parent, too, and teaches her children that when something is broken, we fix it. Rushing is ready to grow policies for better environmental stewardship and forest management, to improve our homes, communities, and farms. Her experience as an ER doctor means she sees the increasing health issues in our communities, and she is ready to work for affordable and accessible health care for all of us — including mental health care, food security, and community health.
Chris Corry’s voting record represents everything broken. He voted against environmental protections (HB 2311, HB 1110, SB 5323), against affordable health care (SB 5526, SB 6087), and against discrimination protections (HB 1783, SB 5165).
It is time for change. Tracy Rushing is ready to fix our broken world. Tracy Rushing will lead with compassion and with the goal of building a better future for all our children. Join me in voting for Tracy Rushing for state representative.
MARISA CIELOHA
White Salmon