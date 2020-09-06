To the editor — There are two types of legislators. Those who solve problems. And those who view every issue narrowly, considering will the solution be more positive for our side or the other side — frustrating the ability to see all the consequences causing more harm than good.
An example is Rep. Chris Corry suing the governor. He lost in court. This had the effect of making mask-wearing and social distancing political. As a businessperson, what is important to me is getting back to normal. Corry's actions had the opposite effect. In Yakima County, instead of getting on top of the pandemic in a few weeks, the infection has lingered.
Good news, is Tracy Rushing has stepped forward to oppose Corry. Rushing is an emergency room medical doctor. Instead of earning a big salary, she uses her medical, listening and analytical skills to make life better for people who live in a small town.
Rushing is an excellent candidate. Big special interests are not giving her a campaign war chest. For that reason, I encourage you to get on her website and discover who she is. She will find solutions, such as medical care for all, protecting the environment, and fighting the pandemic.
DON HINMAN
Yakima