To the editor — We are fortunate to live in an agricultural region with access to an abundance of food. Yet, 98% of the food consumed in our region is grown somewhere else and shipped in. In addition, 1 out of 3 people don’t get enough food to eat. We have outsourced our food supply to large international corporations who pocket their profits outside of our community and who pay farmers and agricultural workers less than a working wage.
One major disaster like an earthquake could prevent food from being transported for weeks and our region’s stores would empty in several days. How would our residents survive? We need a resilient, sustainable and equitable local food system. We have a good start thanks to the efforts of Gorge Grown Food Network. Now it’s time for our political leaders to support the development of small family farms and a local food system.
A candidate for District 14 state representative, Tracy Rushing, has made developing a local food system and supporting small local businesses two of her top priorities. We need leaders dedicated to the health of our district’s residents and economy. Dr. Tracy Rushing has the knowledge and vision to make our district more resilient.
SUE KUSCH
White Salmon