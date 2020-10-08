To the editor — As a physician in the Gorge, I stand in solidarity with farmworkers across the Northwest who are an important part of our community and are particularly at risk during this global pandemic. Migrant and local seasonal farmworkers are essential workers who, due to the nature of their jobs and lack of resources and safe housing, are contracting COVID-19 at a rate up to 3 times that of the rest of the communities in which they work. This is unacceptable. It is important to support farmworkers during this time and to keep them from being stigmatized.
I support and encourage other community members to support the #Esencial campaign in the Gorge as well as Trabajadores Unidos por la Justicia in Yakima. We need to make sure farmworkers have access to PPE and health care as well as a living wage, safe housing, and job security. I also encourage anyone in Washington District 14 who agrees with this sentiment to consider voting for Dr. Tracy Rushing, who is running for state tepresentative and fighting for the rights and safety of farmworkers in Washington.
KATE McKENNA
Hood River, Ore.