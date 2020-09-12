To the editor — We can’t escape COVID-19’s impact on our economy and on our lives.
I’ve heard it from teachers, parents and kids. Distance learning is not an optimal learning environment. Our country’s failure to provide a strategic, well-planned response continues to disrupt the lives of children and their families.
Small businesses in our communities have had to make tough choices: laying off employees, limiting hours of operation or closing their doors. Coronavirus has had a devastating impact on the livelihoods of our community members.
Currently, we have 12,075 cases of COVID-19 in Skamania, Klickitat and Yakima counties. We’ve lost 260 of our District 14 residents. Our country’s leadership failed us, and I fear our local leadership is following that lead.
Instead of offering solutions, Rep. Chris Corry chose to sow dissension and mistrust by suing the state of Washington. He believes some safety measures implemented by the state should be stopped -- those same measures intended to lower our COVID-19 numbers; those measures put in place to return our children to school; those same measures that will ensure businesses can return to normal, allowing us to spend money supporting our local economy again.
Dr. Tracy Rushing is running to represent the 14th Legislative District. Rushing will not spend time on wasteful litigation in Olympia. She believes in finding common ground while working together to find solutions to problems. She knows commonsense public health solutions are needed to keep you and your family safe. She will champion the causes important to us: care for our planet, the well-being of our children and their education, support for local agriculture and its workers, and community health.
Please join me in voting for the candidate with sound judgment, insight and the vision needed to act in our best interest: Tracy Rushing for 14th Legislative District representative.
MICHELLE MAYFIELD
White Salmon