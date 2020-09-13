To the editor — Thank you, Dr. Tracy Rushing, for stepping up to run for representative for Washington’s 14th Legislative District. We have the opportunity to place a bright, community- and public health-minded physician in a position to help lead our state.
In contrast is state Rep. Chris Corry, who, in the face of a pandemic and all the evidence supporting strong public health measures, supported a lawsuit against Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order. As we saw, the infection rate rose in Yakima and businesses stayed closed longer than needed, harming our community.
Rushing and her husband work as physicians, raising three children and running a farm in White Salmon. She supports issues that are integral to the Yakima Valley. As an orchardist, she is committed to protecting our agricultural economy. In rural areas with poorer health outcomes, she is committed to strengthening health delivery systems. She believes that prosperity can be balanced with protecting the Earth’s resources. Finally, her passion for education and public service is influenced by her mother’s story of growing up in poverty and foster care and how education and community gave her a chance for a better life.
Please vote for this exceptional candidate in the 14th Legislative District.
SARA CATE
Yakima