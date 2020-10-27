To the editor — In watching some of the Herald’s recent candidate interviews, I noticed some candidates sidestepped relevant questions. Perhaps the most glaring example was when Chris Corry avoided a question from both the moderator and his opponent regarding conflicts of interest in a lawsuit this past May against Gov. Inslee’s safety proclamation.
Corry is an insurance account executive, working with food processors, packers, and distributors. He and his co-plaintiffs in the lawsuit claimed that the governor’s COVID-19 protocols were stifling their respective businesses. In fact, Corry’s portion of the lawsuit reads that he was “prohibited from meeting with clients and potential clients in person as a result of the proclamation” and that he was “losing money every day due to the proclamation.” What’s more, this lawsuit was filed on May 5, about a week before agricultural workers, the lifeblood of the district’s economic well-being, started striking due to COVID exposure and infection risks.It seems that, instead of supporting workers’ well-being, Corry chose to defend his personal financial gains from the industries putting workers at risk.
I’m hopeful that voters will choose to elect Tracy Rushing, who stands alongside vulnerable populations, both in her personal and political work.
WYATT KANYER
Yakima