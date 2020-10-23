To the editor — Over the decades, the word environmentalism has been hammered by negativity from corporate elites. More recently, it has been linked to radical left thinking. And that’s a shame. Because caring for the land that feeds and houses us and for the water and air that is necessary for all life should never be construed as a bad thing.
I spend a lot of time on public lands, observing wildlife and studying plants, and I am deeply concerned about the conditions we are leaving for our children and grandchildren. Insects, especially pollinators, are in decline. Pollinators are responsible for two-thirds of the foods we eat.
According to the EPA, childhood asthma is negatively impacted by air pollution. We know that the development of many cancers is linked to the toxins in our environment. Thousands of Americans and millions of world citizens die each year as a result of our ever-increasing toxic load on the planet.
Recently, despite the science (or perhaps because of the science), the Trump administration rolled back over 100 rules and policies designed to protect our land, water and air, which in turn protects all life. Did the American voters ask for those rules and policies to be overturned? No. Corporations and millionaires wanted them overturned, so they target politicians. Nowadays, it is the Republican Party that caters to the corporate demand for deregulation of environmental policies and laws.
Our current state representative, Chris Corry, does not consider this an issue of concern. He has made it clear that he prefers business over people and will do their bidding. I am supporting Dr. Tracy Rushing for state representative because she is trained in science and not political games. Her vision is for a healthy community and state, which starts with science-based decision-making and policies that support not only human health but the health of the land we live on.
SUE KUSCH
White Salmon